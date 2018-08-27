Here’s ‘What’s Happening’ in Sioux Falls This Week

Time for another edition of 'What's Happening' with Addie and Kali from The Event Company. They always seem to find those events that no one else knows about.

Moon and Stars Ride

Monday, August 27

7:00 PM

Two Wheeler Dealer

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

A fun, laid back group ride on the bike path and shared roads with the destination of Remedy Brewing Company . Lights and helmets are always a must - remember, safety first. And as an awesome added bonus to a bike ride with good friends, the first round is FREE. You won’t want to miss this fun ride.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2234515980116133/

Knit Wits

Tuesday, August 28

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

REACH Literacy

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Head on out to REACH Literacy to work on your 'work in progress.' Whether it’s knitting, crocheting, needlepoint or even just crafting - all are welcome. It’s a fun, relaxing environment where you can connect with others, and you may even want to look for a new book while you are there.

https://www.facebook.com/events/395730187555724/?event_time_id=408807976247945

Create Your Style Workshop

Tuesday, August 28

6:30 PM

Chelsea’s Boutique

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

$10 in advance/$15 at the door

Each month, Chelsea’s hosts an empowerment event and August is all about creating your own style. Chelsea and staff will share their best body positive tips so that you can feel confident any time you step out. Discussions will include body shape, color palette and finding your own personal style through a personal styling session. All ticket sales go to The Kalon Project.

https://www.facebook.com/events/178266646172260/

South Dakota State University Yellow and Blue Block Party

Wednesday, August 29

5:00 PM

SDSU Alumni Green

Brookings, South Dakota

Bring the whole Jackrabbit family for night to celebrate all things State/ Bust out your yellow and blue and join us for a night of celebrating SDSU. Food trucks, PRIDE performance, SDSU athlete signatures, free SDSU ice cream, Bummobile and tons of kid activities: it’s going to be a night to remember. The Yellow and Blue Block Party is part of the second annual One Day for STATE event, a 24-hour challenge for all Jackrabbits to join together to celebrate SDSU and the impact that can be made through private gifts.

https://www.facebook.com/events/493747381098609/?active_tab=discussion

History Happy Hour: Lutherie

Thursday, August 30

6:30 PM

Pettigrew Home and Museum

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

$10

Enjoy an evening discussing topics that relate to the history of Sioux Falls with beverages, snacks and fun conversation with fellow history enthusiasts at History Happy Hour at the Pettigrew Museum.

The discussion will cover lutherie. It refers to the making of stringed instruments. Local luthier and musician Josh Reick will be leading the August History Happy Hour, discussing the history of lutherie, his process of making stringed instruments and stories of learning and sharing this unique craft.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1924192077644113/

South Dakota State Fair

Thursday, August 30 - Monday, September 3

SD State Fairgrounds

Huron, South Dakota

It’s the end of the fair and festival season and that only means one thing - it's time for the South Dakota State Fair. Head on out to Huron for the exhibits, the rides and the great grandstand acts, featuring Toby Keith and Gary Allen. There’s something for the whole family.

http://www.sdstatefair.com

