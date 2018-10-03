Here We Go: Frost Advisory for Sioux Falls Thursday Morning

This weeks cavalcade of weird weather will continue on Thursday. After a Wednesday in the 80s, Sioux Falls will experience temperatures into the low 30s, and maybe 20s Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Frost Advisory for parts of south eastern South Dakota. The Advisory is in effect from 1:00 AM to 9:00 AM Thursday.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
Gregory-Sanborn-Miner-Lake-Moody-Aurora-Davison-Hanson-McCook-
Minnehaha-Charles Mix-Douglas, counties
TEMPERATURE...Widespread temperatures in the mid to perhaps lower 30s. 
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... 
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. 
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

