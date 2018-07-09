Over the years, Henry Rollins has been everything from the leader of a punk rock group to a TV host to a political activist. But when he comes to Sioux Falls in September of 2019, you'll get to see a whole different side of a guy who's know from being quite intense.

Rollins is bringing his extensive travel photograph collection to the Icon Lounge, Sunday, September 30, for what's being billed as an 'intimate evening' which features a special performance drawing on his globetrotting experiences.

Tickets for the Sioux Falls event are $35 and go on sale, Friday, July 13 at 10:00 AM.

Rollins, a Washington D.C. native, fronted the punk rock group Black Flag in the first half of the 1980's. After Black Flag broke up, Rollins toured a spoken word artist with the Henry Rollins Band.

Over the past 20 years, Rollins has hosted a variety of TV and radio shows and made a number of acting appearances in movies and on television.

He has also been an outspoken political activist in recent years, including backing Bernie Sanders for the 2016 Democratic Presidential nomination.

