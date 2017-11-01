Helpline Center Needing Assistance on Tuesday November 14

If you're 55 or older you're invited to stop by the Non-Profit Center at 1000 N West Avenue on Tuesday November 14.

The Helpline Center is getting a group together to assemble first aid kits that will then be given to the needy in and around the Sioux Falls area.

It's an open house format meaning you can come and go at any time between the hours of 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM if you would like to help out.

Refreshments will also be available for anyone helping out at the event. Door prizes will also be given away.

The event is being sponsored by Helpline RSVP program which connects senior volunteers with agencies and organizations that need some help.

For more information call 211.

Source: Helpline Center

