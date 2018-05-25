Heavy Equipment Chugs through Madison Street Louise Avenue Construction Zone

Major construction with a minor accommodation for Concrete Materials as Madison Street and Louise Avenue gets a rebuild.

For most commuters, the main concern is getting to the north side of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds or commuters using Madison Street as a link to the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Convention Center and other hotspots in that area.

With regard to Concrete Materials, they have work to do and clients who need their product. As a result, a special addition helps them through the construction process.

Old Madison Avenue has been completely ripped out from Louise Avenue to the bridge over the Big Sioux River. However a new concrete slab just wide enough to accommodate vehicles was installed across Madison Street to get to the area on the south side of the street to work around the intersection then loop onto an asphalt patch the north side of the fairgrounds to get to Interstate 29 at the Madison Street interchange.

Concrete Materials has a portal on the north side of their layout that links to Louise Avenue to go north to Russell Street. However, there is a lot of activity on both sides and presumably having only one outlet would stack up traffic. A message left for a representative of Concrete Materials to comment on this story was not returned. The entirety of the project should be finished this fall.

