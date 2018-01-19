‘Heathers’ Opens at Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Heathers is the newest show to open at the Sioux Empire Community Theatre (SECT).

I had the privilege of seeing Heathers on opening night! And one thing is for certain, they warn of explicit language and adult content and they are not kidding around.

Heathers the stage musical is based on Heathers the 80's cult film featuring Winona Ryder and Christina Slater. It is a dark comedy full of murder and sex and set in high school. What could be better for a musical, right?

According to the SECT website Heathers is described as:

Heathers The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather’s aerobicized ass…but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.

I have to give credit to the people in this show, I don't know if I could do some of the things required for this show like stand in my underwear in front of a crowd.

I've been in one theatre production, Mary Poppins and I had no problem inviting my friends and family to come see it, but I would be hesitant if I was in this show. Mom and Dad don't need to see me murder someone.

But seriously, it is a great show (if you're into that sort of dark comedy) and the local talent was once again astounding.

Hats off to all involved.

The show runs from now until February 4th. Showtimes are every Thursday through Saturday at 7 PM and Sunday at 2 PM.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at The Orpheum box office located at 315 N Phillips Ave.

