Head-On Collision near Belle Fourche Kills 2 Men

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say two men are dead after a head-on collision near Belle Fourche.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 3:13 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 212, about three miles east of Belle Fourche.

The patrol says a 52-year-old man driving a Dodge Caravan crossed the center line and struck a Cadillac Seville driven by a 63-year-old man.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

