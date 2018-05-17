Have You Seen This Truck Stolen West Sioux Falls?

Can you imagine waking up in the morning to the sound of someone stealing the truck from your driveway.

That's just what happened this morning around breakfast time for one Sioux Falls resident at the corner or 26th & Lorne Lane.

Laurie Barse posted on facebook Thursday morning for people in western Sioux Falls to please watch for her Red 2002 Chev. 2500 longbox. License plate 1B7389. The pickup has loud exhaust so easy to notice.



Barse went on to post that 'This pickup just stolen about 30 minutes ago from our driveway! Please share! If seen please call 911 immediately!' Sioux Falls police have been notified of the vehicle theft.

If you see this pickup truck or have any informataion please call Sioux Falls Police at 605-367-7000 or Sioux Falls Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007.

