I grew up just outside of Worthing, and have always had a love for the small town.

The Olde Towne Dinner Theatre in Worthing will always have a special place in my memory bank, and now I can permanently plant some nightmares in there.

The haunted house is running Friday and Saturday for 20, 21, 27, and 28 of October.

Get a theatrical scare from 7-9 PM . Tickets are 5$ a person and all proceeds will go towards supporting local theatre.

An old building always helps up the creep factor of any haunted house, imagine all the characters that could haunt a theater!

For more details on the Worthing Theatre and their run of dinner shows click here.

The Worthing Dinner Theatre is located at 121 S Main St, Worthing, SD, or just follow the screams the next couple weekends on main street Worthing.

