Good friends chatting over a lovely glass of wine sounds like a great time. Add in the location of the Pettigrew Museum and talk of Sioux Falls history, and it's a winner for sure.

Happy Hour at the Pettigrew Museum is Thursday November 30 at 6:30 PM. Your $10 dollars includes beverages, snacks and the chance to connect with others who love Sioux Falls history. Attendees must be 21 or over.

Author Denise DePaolo of the book South Dakota Wine: A Fruitful History will discuss early wineries and winemaking in South Dakota.

History Happy Hour will be held in the Pettigrew Museum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Space is limited, $10 tickets are available at the Old Courthouse Museum. Call (605)367-7097.