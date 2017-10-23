Halloween Safety Tips From Sioux Falls Police

With Halloween just days away, Sioux Falls Police Captain Loren McManus says now is the time to talk for parents to talk to their children about safety!

"When kids are out for the night on Halloween it is a really an exciting time for them. Sometimes they have costumes that make it really difficult for them to see. We encourage folks to tell the young trick-or-treators to look both sides before crossing the street."

McManus says drivers should keep an eye for the youngsters that are going from house to house.

"The fact that these kids are so excited---oftentimes they might dart out in front of traffic. As a driver especially in residential areas you need to slow down, keep your eyes open, look ahead and be prepared for something that might happen in front of you."

Children are more than twice likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.