Try These Hacks for Packing Lunch to Make Your Day a Breeze

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but lunch is a close second (or third, depending on what you think about dinner). Here's how you can whip it up and make your life simpler in the process.

The YouTube channel Tasty has put together this clip, titled "Hacks To Make Packing Your Morning Lunches Easier," which, hold on to your mayo pack, features hacks to make packing your morning lunches easier.

The video has garnered nearly 400,000 views, so people are clearly looking for help in making lunches, but after having watched this we can't help but think all we're being told is to pack everything in advance, label your food and then place everything in marked bins in your fridge for easy access. We're not so sure we need a video to share this kind of obvious wisdom.

It's also curious timing -- school is out for the summer. This video probably would havemore of an impact in late summer when kids are preparing to go back to school and parents have to begin to think about what to give their kids for lunch at school.