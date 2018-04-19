Art is known for the healing it brings to the artist and those who take in the art. An art show that helps people is a win win for the community.

That is exactly what the ReStorAtion Art Auction does for the community of Sioux Falls and all those involved. Art so powerful it is responsible for helping build 3 homes! The ReStorAtion Art Auction benefits the Sioux Falls Habitat For Humanity .

Most people are familiar with Habitat For Humanity and their mission: "We build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter."

It's time for Fifth Annual ReStorAtion Art Auction presented by Sioux Falls Habitat For Humanity .

Starting at 7:00 PM on Saturday (April 21) take in the live band and food and drinks at The District . There will be live and silent auctions, for you to bid on featuring one-of-a-kind clocks, paintings, stained glass, comic book art, and other creations.

Artist showcasing over 90 pieces of art they used from materials they upcycled from the Habitat ReStore. They have fashioned unique watercolors, dreamcatchers, furniture, steam punk art, Americana décor and more.

All money raised helps build another local Habitat for Humanity home.

Sources: Sioux Falls Habitat For Humanity

See Also: