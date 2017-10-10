Guess the Mystery Oreo Flavor and Win $50,000

Are you an Oreo cookie eater? If so, do you twist them apart or bite into them while they're fully intact?

The real question is, how do you feel about all the different flavors these days? Now there's even another one, and we don't know what it is.

Oreo cookies already come in many different flavors, from cotton candy to coffee to Swedish fish. Now, we hear there's a Mystery Oreo coming out.

Given that Oreo has already teamed up with other brands such as Peeps, anything is possible. Once you get your hands on the new mystery Oreo cookie, taste it and figure out what the flavor is.

You can take a shot and guess the flavor on the Mystery Oreo website for a chance to win up to $50,000.

See Also: