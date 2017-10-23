Groundwork Underway for Sioux Falls Skyforce as Season Looms

Fifteen players are in camp for the Sioux Falls Skyforce with an interesting blend of those who are currently employed in the NBA plus those who aspire to be.

We start with those who have been here before as guards Larry Drew, Ike Nwamu and Stephen Croone plus forward Kadeem Jack return from last year’s squad.

The next tier of players are Miami-related starting with a player on assignment who will use Skyforce camp to get in tune before returning to the Heat. A.J. Hammons a 7-0 center who enters his second pro season will be in camp along with rookie Derrick Walton, Jr. who is on a two-way contract. Which means he is property of the Heat, but will mainly play in Sioux Falls with a 45-day maximum time allowed with Miami this season. Swingman Tony Mitchell as the elder statesman at 28 years old and rookie forward Erik McCree were also in Miami Heat during the preseason.

Another player on a two-way contract will be involved in Skyforce camp, but this one comes from the west. Torrey Craig who has played in Australia and New Zealand the past three years is in the same position as Walton in regard to the two-way contract, but Walton is property of Denver. The Nuggets don’t yet have a G League affiliate of their own, thus will utilize the Skyforce in the meantime.

Three players were added over the weekend via the G League Draft. Wing Kris Jenkins (First round), Center Jimmie Taylor (Second round) and guard Tre Burnette (Fourth round) will get their chance to prove they belong.

The final three players in camp arrive via the tryout camps with one in Sioux Falls and the other in Miami last month. Rookie Jalen Bradley who hails from Norfolk, Nebraska and played at two different Summit League schools will try to crack the lineup at a guard. Forward Ishmael Hollis scored over 1,000 points in his college career and has been balling the past three years in Europe and Mexico. Guard Geron Johnson will also seek his return to the G League after touring Lebanon, Mexico and the Philippines.