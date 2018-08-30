Ground Works Midwest is pleased to announce the organization has been given a grant from Xcel Energy in the amount of $10,000 to help teach area school kids about gardening.

The grant will allow Ground Works to develop teaching garden manuals for the 17 theme gardens that the organization has created for elementary and middle schools in the area.

Included in these manuals will be maps for planting, maintenance plans and plant care, pictures of plants for identification purposes, lesson plans for the classroom and an educational bibliography.

Cindy Heidelberger-Larson is associate director of Ground Works Midwest. “A continued collaboration with Xcel Energy is a natural fit and provides a golden opportunity to grow the future in a tangible way.”

Eric Pauli is community relations manager for Xcel Energy. “It’s organizations like Ground Works Midwest that bring our foundation dollars to life by educating our youth in new and exciting ways that quite frankly make it fun to learn.”

For more information on Ground Works Midwest and how to bring innovative educational resources to elementary and middle schools in your area, call Cindy Heidelberger-Larson at 605-201-5549, or email her at cindy@groundworksmidwest.org.

Source: Ground Works Midwest

