Grill Starts Fire in Home Near Willow Run Golf Course on Saturday

Fire crews from Sioux Falls , Brandon , and Split Rock were busy battling a blaze that broke out Saturday night (June10) in a home near Willow Run Golf Course .

KDLT News is reporting the fire started just after 7 PM on the back deck of a house located in the 8400 block of East Willow Ridge Place.

According to the report, the fire started on the back deck of a house while the family was grilling. Once the blaze started, it quickly spread throughout the rest of the home causing extensive damage to the structure.

KDLT is reporting that all the members of the family were able to exit the home safely, and even though there was significant damage to the home during the fire, it appears the family will still be able to stay inside the home.

Heat and strong winds, like the ones we were experiencing in the Sioux Empire on Saturday could have made the situation much worse according to officials.

Split Rock Fire Department Chief, Darrin Tille, told KDLT News, the heat, was the reason they needed to call in for back up. Rotating guys, and keeping them hydrated is imperative when crew members are in a "full buck of gear" said Tille.

Representatives from the American Red Cross assisted the family, along with the various fire crews, helping fire fighters stay hydrated as they battled the blaze in the extreme heat.

Saturday's fire should serve as an excellent reminder to everyone who plans on grilling this summer, that you must always keep an eye on your grill to ensure something like this doesn't happen to you.

Source: KDLT TV

