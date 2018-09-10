GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy needs more information on the extent of Aaron Rodgers' knee injury to determine the quarterback's availability for next week's game against Minnesota.

Rodgers was sore when the team returned to Lambeau Field on Monday, McCarthy said. The Packers reviewed the thrilling 24-23 win on Sunday night over the Chicago Bears, in which Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter after returning from an injury.

The Packers return to the practice field on Wednesday, when the first injury report for Week 2 is due.

"We do have some information and no decision has been made. We're still collecting all the information," said McCarthy, who added he did not think it would take the whole week to determine Rodgers' availability.

He did allow for a new morsel of information about the two-time NFL MVP. It was a short turnaround for everyone on the team after an emotional late-night victory.

"I don't think anybody's feeling great right now ... But yeah (Rodgers) is sore. He's walking around in a pair of shorts and tennis shoes and socks if that helps you with your story," McCarthy joked. "I mean I don't know what else to tell you."

Rodgers left in the second quarter against the Bears on a cart after slipping to the turf during a sack and reaching back for the back of his left leg. Rodgers had ACL surgery on his left knee in college. But he was cleared to return at halftime and came back out for the Packers' first series of the third quarter.

