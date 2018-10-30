The Green Bay Packers made a couple of moves at the trade deadline and secured two draft picks in exchange for Ty Montgomery and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

The NFL trade deadline has passed and the Packers have walked away with a total of two extra draft picks. Green Bay received a 2020 7th round pick from Baltimore in exchange for Montgomery, and a 2019 4th round pick from Washington for Clinton-Dix.

Montgomery was among the topic of discussion following the Packers 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend. Instead of taking a knee with the Packers set to get the ball back with a couple of minutes remaining, Montgomery decided to run the ball out on the kick return and fumbled the ball away. According to reports , Montgomery was specifically told to not return the ball if possible. That decision helped Green Bay quickly move on from him and take a 2020 7th round draft pick.

Clinton-Dix started his career strong with the Packers. Green Bay drafted him 21st overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, and was named to the NFL Pro Bowl in 2016. He played 71 games for the Packers and totaled a combined 378 tackles and 14 interceptions. Clinton-Dix's rookie contract is set to expire after this season and he will become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't sign a new deal with Washington.