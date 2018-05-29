If you're buying a Porche for your child I don't think we can talk...unless it's a toy one. Then we're cool. However, the My First Porsche – Wooden Cars has been recalled because the wheels might pop off creating a choking hazard for young ones.

The recall, announced by the Consumer Protection Safety Commission, advises anyone who ones one to contact a local authorized Porsche dealer to return the recalled toy car and receive a full refund.

This recall involves a blue wooden toy Porsche car with tan wheels. The Porsche crest is printed on the front of the recalled toy cars. “PORSCHE” is printed on both sides of the recalled toy cars. They measure about 4 inches long by 2 inches wide by 1 1/2 inches tall. The underside of the toy has “BAJO” and a lot number printed on it. The following lot numbers are included in this recall.

