Great Stress Reliever Is Washing Dishes

Stress is often at is worst point at the end of the day. Between the boss, the workload, the commute and the kids, it all adds up to more of a load than you can handle.

You know what you should do when you can't take it anymore? Fill the kitchen sink with suds and wash the dishes. Yes, I'm serious!

Mindfully washing dishes calms the mind and it also decreases the stress level. So what does mindfully washing dishes mean?

Here's how you wash dishes mindfully. Focus on the smell of the soap, the warmth of the water and the feel of the dishes.

This was all found to work from an extensive study done by researchers at Florida State University. I remember my mom in the kitchen washing the dishes after our dinner.

She seemed to be in her own world when she was doing them. Maybe she was relieving stress.

For me today, I use dish washing time for dealing with stress also. I fill the dishwasher, turn it on and pour some scotch.

See Also: