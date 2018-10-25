Great Plains ZooBoo 2018 This Weekend In Sioux Falls

Get your kids in thier Halloween costumes and get ready to pick up a bunch of candy treats while walking among wild animals from all over the world! It's ZooBoo time at the Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo.

It has become a Sioux Falls tradition. One that children and adults alike, look forward to with anticipation and delight! Here is when you can enjoy ZooBoo 2018 this weekend:

Friday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. (The Zoo and Museum will close early at 3:30 p.m., with last admission at 2:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 27 from 3 - 7 p.m. (The Zoo and Museum will close early at 1 p.m., with last admission at 12 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 28 from 3 - 7 p.m. (The Zoo and Museum will close early at 1:30 p.m., with last admission at 12:30 p.m.)

If you've never taken your kids to Zoo Boo, make this the year. The newly opened Fortress of the Bears will only add to the spooky fun! Children will love collecting gobs of fun trinkets and candy at the treat tents, as they wind they're way through the zoo.

Cost: $5 for Zoo members; $7 for non-members. Children under two are free.

Tickets are on sale now! Zoo members may purchase tickets at the Zoo's Box Office or online by clicking here. Non-members may purchase tickets at the Zoo's Box Office, online by clicking here, or at any Sioux Falls Hy-Vee or Lewis location.