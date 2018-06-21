Great Horned Owl Back in the Wild Thanks to Great Plains Zoo

There is one more Great Horned Owl back in the wild today thanks to the excellent work being done by the staff at The Great Plains Zoo here in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV reports on Wednesday, (June 20) the zoo staff released the Great Horned Owl back into nature after helping to nurse the animal back to health. The owl was brought to the zoo after a group of construction workers recently found the bird buried in a gravel truck and unable to fly.

According to the KSFY report, for a while now members of the Great Plains Zoo staff have worked to help refine the bird's flight and hunting skills in the zoo's outdoor training area.

Dan Ashe, the President and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums was in Sioux Falls to help with the zoo's new bear exhibit, while in town, he assisted with the birds rehabilitation and told KSFY TV, "Anytime you have an opportunity to help an animal it's a precious day, and it's emblematic of the type of zoo that the Great Plains Zoo is. It reflects their commitment not just to take care of the animals that live here at the zoo, but to take care of all animals."

Sioux Falls is very fortunate to have a facility like The Great Plains Zoo. Not only does the zoo care for more than 1,000 animals each day, it also serves as a regional rehabilitation facility for native wildlife.

Source: KSFY TV

