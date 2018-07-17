Great Cardboard Boat Race Hopes To Float in Sioux Falls

Indianapolis and Daytona have their 500. For soccer and sailing it's the World Cup. But here in South Dakota we won't be left out.

This month Sioux Falls will host the Annual Great Cardboard Boat Race.

The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will host the Great Cardboard Boat Race on Saturday, July 28 at Kuehn Pool.

What? Racing a boat made out of cardboard? Uh-huh! And the design of your boat must follow strict guidelines if you want to race in this event.

Boat racers must use only corrugated cardboard and duct tape to build boats for racing

Cardboard may be a waxed variety

No wood, Styrofoam, fiberglass, or plastic allowed except for oars and paddles

All boats must be powered by human beings ages 7 years of age or older

Each boat entry will require two participants

Life jackets must be worn by each contestants

There are five age divisions available for when you register. Register online at register.siouxfallsparks.org using activity number 160009.

Boat check-in starts at 9:00 AM with the race beginning at 10:00 AM. Participation is free.

Oh and one more thing all boats will be judged based on creativity, sea-worthiness, and quickest to sink. Prizes are offered to winners in each category.

