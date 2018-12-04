Great Bear Ski Valley’s 2018 Ski Swap This Weekend

Coming up this weekend is the 2018 Sioux Falls Ski Swap at Great Bear Ski Valley . This event was scheduled for last weekend but due to the weather, it was moved to this weekend. This is your chance to score and to sell some awesome winter accessories.

The event will be Saturday, December 8 from 1:00PM to 4:00PM. You can buy and sell used winter equipment ranging from skis, snowboards, cross country equipment, snowshoes, good condition jackets, snow pants and more.

You can also buy and/or pick up your season pass, and talk to the Great Bear staff including members of the Ski Patrol!! Gift cards are also available.

Consignment drop off dates are this Friday, December 7, 2018, from 6:00PM-8:00PM. There is a 20% commission taken on gear that sells. Plus stay after 5:00PM to enjoy live music.