"This car is automatic, it's systematic, it's hydromatic--it's grease lightning!" Those are just a few of the familiar lyrics you will hear when the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts at the Washington Pavilion and the Augustana University Theatre Company present Grease in the Edith Mortenson Center at Augustana University.

This joyful theatrical collaboration is coming up on Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 27 at 7 PM as well as a matinee performance on Saturday, July 27 at 2 PM.

You've no doubt seen the movie and may have seen a stage production before, but rest assured this version is a family-friendly version suitable for all ages.

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) is an educational program at the Washington Pavilion, which seeks to inspire and encourage young people interested in theater and music. They receive instruction and inspiration from a group of accomplished professionals, while making great friends and having a whole lot of fun!

Tickets are available online. For more information call the Washington Pavilion at (605) 367-6000.

See Also: