Grain Planting in South Dakota Lags

Planting of small grains crops in South Dakota continues to lag behind the average pace.

The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) says in its weekly crop report that 12 percent of the spring wheat is seeded, behind the five-year average of 63 percent. Last year at this time, 83 percent of the crop was planted.

Seven percent of the oats crop is in the ground, behind the average pace of 68 percent. So farmers have plenty of ground to make up on wheat and oats.

Only six percent of the corn is in the ground. That is less than half the normal amount. Two percent of South Dakota's soybean crop is planted.

The state's winter wheat crop remains mostly in fair-to-good condition.

Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 88 percent adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture is 71 percent in those categories, both relatively unchanged over the week.

Farmers are hitting the fields in full force. The weather outlook is good for the coming days for making progress.

