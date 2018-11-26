Governor-elect Noem Names Leadership Team

Those who will serve the Noem administration are Chief of Staff Herb Jones, Chief of Communications Joshua Shields and Liza Clark will serve as Chief of Finance.

Herb Jones will oversee operations and administration of the Governor’s staff. The policy team will also report to Jones who was deputy campaign manager for the Kristi for Governor Campaign.

Joshua Shields will manage the communications and media-relations team as well as other external engagement priorities. Shields managed the 2010 and 2016 Kristi for Congress campaigns and served as her communications director in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011-12.

Liza Clark will serve as Chief of Finance. She will oversee and implement the Governor’s agenda on budgetary and financial matters. Clark is currently commissioner of the Bureau of Finance and Management, the state's chief financial officer.

These three leaders will all report directly to the Governor and manage their appropriate teams and functions.