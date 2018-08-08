Governor Dennis Daugaard Fills Three Legislative Vacancies

Just before the South Dakota State Legislatures special session to be held on September 12 in Pierre Governor Dennis Daugaard has announced three appointments.

Daugaard will fill three vacancies in the South Dakota State Legislature.

The three Republican appointees are currently candidates for their respective seats in the 2018 general election.

The appointments are effective immediately and run until the newly-elected State Legislature convenes in January 2019.

From the District 10 State Senate Daugaard appoints Margaret “Maggie” Sutton of Sioux Falls. Sutton is a sales manager for Trademark Uniforms in Sioux Falls. She will succeed Sen. Jenna Netherton, who resigned in April.

The District 26B State House of Representatives will seat Rebecca Reimer of Oacoma. Reimer is a financial representative and served for 13 years on the Chamberlain/Oacoma school board. She will succeed Rep. Jim Schaefer, who died in May.

District 32 State House of Representative Scyller J. Borglum is from Rapid City. Borglum is an entrepreneur and engineer and earned her doctorate in geological engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. She will succeed Rep. Sean McPherson, who died in April.

The appointments come in anticipation of next month’s special legislative session which the Governor called to consider legislation relating to implementation of sales tax on remote sellers.

See Also: