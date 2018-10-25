Governor Daugaard Requesting Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Monday

South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard has requested that all flags in the state be flown at half-staff from 8:00 AM until sunset on Monday, October 29 , to honor the life of State Representative Chuck Turbiville of Deadwood - the day of Turbiville's funeral.

A public visitation with a rosary to follow will be held on Sunday, October 28 , from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, located at 760 Main Street in Deadwood. The funeral will be on Monday, October 29, at 10:00 AM at The Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center in Deadwood with a military burial to follow at 12:30 PM at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to The Mayor’s Fund, which was established by Turbiville.

Source: State of South Dakota