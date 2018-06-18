Governor Daugaard Appoints Sioux Falls Area Citizens to Boards
South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard has appointed several Sioux Falls area residents to serve on a number of state boards.
- Carl V. Carlson, Sioux Falls, was appointed to the South Dakota Workforce Development Council to replace Dave Bonde and shall continue until June 30, 2021.
- David Chicoine, Brookings, was appointed to the Council of Economic Advisors to replace Randall Stuefen and shall continue until June 30, 2021.
- Tressa Zahrbock Kool, Sioux Falls, was appointed to the Visitation Grant Advisory Group to replace Debra Watson and shall continue until June 30, 2021.
- Donald D. McCoy, Brandon, was appointed to the Board of Addiction and Prevention Professionals to replace Barbara Ohme and shall continue until October 30, 2020.
- Steve Westra, Sioux Falls, was reappointed to the Board of Tourism and shall continue until June 30, 2022.
- Kristie K. Fiegen, Sioux Falls, was reappointed to the Court Appointed Special Advocates Commission and shall continue until June 30, 2021.
- Steven T. Kolbeck, Brandon, was reappointed to the Housing Development Authority and shall continue until June 30, 2023.
- Joel Rosenthal, Sioux Falls, was reappointed to the Council of Economic Advisors and shall continue until June 30, 2021.
- David Sweet, Sioux Falls, was reappointed to the Council of Economic Advisors and shall continue until June 30, 2021.
- Chad Comes, Madison, was reappointed to the Water Management Board and shall continue until June 30, 2022.
- Daryl Englund, Brookings, was reappointed to the Board of Minerals and Environment and shall continue until June 30, 2022.
- Gregg S. Greenfield, Sioux Falls, was reappointed to the Board of Minerals and Environment and shall continue until June 30, 2022.
- Allen Haiar, Sioux Falls, was reappointed to the State Board of Examiners in Optometry and shall continue until June 30, 2021.
Source: The Chamber Advocate
