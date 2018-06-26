Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Come Together as One

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society will now be affiliated with Sanford Health.

The Society Membership has overwhelmingly voted to approve the Restated Articles of Incorporation resulting in both organizations being able to sign the new Affiliation Agreement combining the two organizations as one, pending completion of the regulatory review process.

This partnership came about as the two not-for-profit organizations have spent considerable time seeking to discover ways to better serve communities.

Good Samaritan Society has 19,000 employees in 24 states providing senior care services, while Sanford has 28,000 employees in nine states offering clinic, hospital and health insurance services. Both are headquartered in Sioux Falls.

The Membership vote clears the way to begin the regulatory review process. The goal is to bring the organizations together by Jan. 1, 2019.

