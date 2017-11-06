Sioux Falls has already converted to the new LED stoplights in some areas - and so far, so good. According to the City of Sioux Falls , we've already saved money, used less energy, and LED will last longer than traditional traffic lights. But the cold and blustery city of Winnipeg is not sharing the same success.

The latest round of snow and wind in the northern city has proven that the newly installed LED stop lights do not generate enough heat to melt snow and ice.

According to the Winnipeg police, a blast of ice and snow last week resulted in 97 accidents - most of them attributed from drivers not being able to see the snow covered lights at intersections.

The new LED lights use 1/4 the energy of traditional bulbs so it's a step in the right direction, but the city crews are having to manually clear the lights in snow and ice events.

CBC News of Canada says, on occasion, city crews have responded to iced-up lights by shaking the pole to dislodge snow and ice - and in some cases, it's been enough.

Apparently, this doesn't seem to be an issue in Sioux Falls as Lake Lorraine was the City's first LED pilot area. So far, we haven't heard of city crews shaking the light poles - yet.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

Also See: