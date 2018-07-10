Giving Wings Gymnastics Fundraiser Jump-a-thon

Raising children who are passionate about family, friends, the planet, and helping less fortunate people, is a goal most parents can agree on. If you are that kind of parent, Wings Gymnastics has an opportunity for your budding philanthropists to help other kids just by having a whole lot of fun!

Wings Gymnastics at 5825 S. Bahnson Avenue in Sioux Falls is holding a Jump-a-thon on Sunday, July 15, from noon to 8 PM, to support the Giving Wings Sioux Falls organization. This new charitable group's mission is to provide opportunities for foster children or children adopted through foster care, to participate in sports or arts programs.

Giving Wings will award scholarships for tuition, fees, or equipment for the activity of the children's choice, whether it is sports, music, or any other of the arts. They want to help nurture a passion that could be an integral part of that child's life forever.

Jumpers can set up their own fundraising page when they register at Wings Gymnastics website. This will help you let people know what you're doing and the more money you raise, the more prizes you can win.

Yes, there are a ton of prizes to be won! Additionally, Wings Gymnastics has something very special coming up on Sunday, September 30, when they bring Olympic Gold and Silver medalist Laurie Hernandez to town. As a fundraiser for this Giving Wings event, participants could participate in a clinic with Laurie, maybe, even have lunch with her!

Get all the details at Wings Gymnastics online, on their Facebook page, or by calling 605-271-8242.

