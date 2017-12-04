Give The Kids A Holiday Ride On The Polar Express
Want to give your kids (or Grandkids) a true holiday treat?
Give them an unforgettable ride on the Polar Express!
'The Polar Express' will be showing weekends at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion through the holidays. Conductor Tom hanks will brings the kids on a fascinating holiday ride that they'll never forget! And if you've seen it before, well what the heck...take the fun ride again!
For showtimes and details just click here and add another holiday tradition for your family.
All aboard!
