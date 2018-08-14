Girls Scouts Adding a New Cookie to Lineup in 2019

Next year your choices on Girl Scout Cookies will get even bigger. Today (8/14) Girl Scouts announced that they have added a new cookie to their season lineup. For the first time since they added the s'mores cookie in 2016, the new cookie is Caramel Chocolate Chip, a gluten-free chewy cookie made with caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt.

According to Today , Starting Jan. 2 (the official start of the Girl Scout cookie-selling season), the new treat will be available in select areas across the country. Another cookie treat added to the lineup next year is the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookie which is described as a rich, buttery cookie with sweet, crunchy, golden toffee bits. Both cookies will be available in select areas across the country beginning next year. The Girl Scouts of the USA promise that every market will have at least one of the gluten-free options.

Lets just home that they are available in our area.

