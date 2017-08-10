I don't know very many people in this part of the world who are unaware of just what a s'more is and how delicious the campfire favorite treats are. They rightly deserve their own day and today (August 10) is that day!

The Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons are celebrating and invite everyone to join them. From 11 AM to 2 PM this afternoon, you can swing by their service center at 1101 S. Marion Road and make your own s'more with all the goodies provided. Or if you're short on time, they'll even have a S'more Drive-through, so you can grab one and go!

You might want to take a little extra time, however, and try to guess how many Girl Scout Cookie cases are packed into a vehicle they'll have there. If you get it right, you will win a year's supply of Girl Scout Cookies and you'll be everyone's favorite "Thin Mint buddy"!

Source: Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons

