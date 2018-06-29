Get Out Your Bike and ‘Ride For Rose’!

Rose Helen Bickett is discribed as a creative, giving, wonder-filled human and a mother to four little ones aged 10, 5, 3 and 1.

On May 25th, 2017, Rose experienced a sudden onset of chest pain that landed her in urgent care. After receiving an unclear diagnosis, she headed to the ER, where she discovered that a lobe of her left lung was collapsed. A pulmonary specialist determined that she had a large mass between her heart and left lung.

Rose has been diagnosis with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. The length of her treatment and recovery are unknown at this time.

As you can imagine there is great expense that goes along with this journey. You can help Rose and her 4 children with some of that expense by just maybe riding a bike and enjoying some BBQ!

There is a "Ride For Rose" on Sunday July 1st. The ride starts at 12 noon at Two Wheeler Dealer, 3315 S. Spring Ave in Sioux Falls. Meet at Two Wheeler Dealer and ends at Upper Tuthill Park for a BBQ.

If you don't want to ride a bike please just join the fun and enjoy BBQ, beverages, and get in on a Bike Giveaway! Stop in to Two Wheeler Dealer to purchase your 10$ raffle tickets to enter into the drawing!