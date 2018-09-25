Get More Involved In Your Community By Volunteering

If you're searching for a way to meet people and make an impact on your community, the Helpline Center has a list of volunteer opportunities in the area. Those organizations looking for some help this week include:

The Butterfly House and Aquarium are needing some help on Friday, October 19 during its Spooky Seas Halloween Event. The party runs from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM - and, yes, costumes are encouraged.

Health Connect is needing some help with its Health Fair at the Arena. They're needing volunteers Friday, October 19 and Saturday, October 20.

Good Samaritan Prairie Creek Assisted Living is needing some help calling Bingo every Tuesday evening. Bingo starts at 6:30 PM and runs until 7:30 PM.

Call To Freedom is needing some help in their office dealing with computers, printers, and such.

For more information on any of these volunteer opportunities, or to find out what other opportunities are available in the area, contact the Helpline Center through their website or dial 2-1-1.

Source: Helpline Center