Get Free Legal Advise With South Dakota Ask-A-Lawyer

I find legal questions, and the law in general, so fascinating. The United States tradition of the rule of law is part of the bedrock of our nation's strength. However, legal matters can get dense and difficult for people outside the profession to deal with on a day to day basis.

That's why I was so excited to learn about an even that the State Bar of South Dakota is putting on. It's called Ask-A-Lawyer. For three days South Dakotans can call and get free legal advice from experienced lawyers. Attorney volunteers will answer calls from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM central time Monday May 1 through Wednesday May 3. Each call is handled anonymously by experienced professionals.

The numbers you need to know are 1-877-229-2214 for West River residents. East River residents call 1-877-229-2213. The calls are toll-free.

Dealing with legal issues can be confusing or stressful. There can be so much rumor, gossip, and uninformed opinion about legal stuff that talking to a profession about your particulate problem can be very helpful.

The State Bar says that "the calls are not intended to be an in-depth analysis of the caller’s legal concerns, but to answer general legal questions and, if appropriate, refer the caller to specific lawyer referral services or a government agency."

Last year the Ask-A-Lawyer event answered over 800 calls from across South Dakota.The volunteer attorneys answers questions about family issues, contracts, wills, real estate, and more.

The State Bar of South Dakota is responsible to the South Dakota Supreme Court for the admission and discipline processes for all South Dakota attorneys.

