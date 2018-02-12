Get Engaged at Panera, They Might Cater Wedding for Free

If you are thinking about proposing marriage on Valentines Day you might want to consider doing it at Panera Bread.

5 people who propose at Panera Bread locations across the United States will be chosen to have their wedding reception catered for free!

You have to do the proposal at Panera on Valentines Day, February 14th, and then post a picture on social media with the hashtag #PaneraProposalSweeps.

Panera's website explains: Get engaged at a Panera and we may cater your wedding for free. How does it work? 1. Get engaged at a Panera. 2. Share a photo using #PaneraProposalSweeps.

So rather than Prime Rib or Chicken, you could serve your wedding guests a Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt. But hey, it would be free.

Panera bread has 2 Sioux Falls locations one at 500 South Foss Avenue and the other at 5117 S Louise Avenue.

