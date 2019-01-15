Gas Station Clerk Holds Down Shoplifter, Charged for Having Gun

A 28-year-old gas station clerk has been charged with simple assault and having a concealed weapon without a permit after a scuffle with a shoplifter.

The incident began when the clerk saw the woman in the parking lot of the gas station located in the 4600 block of 41st Street in Sioux Falls. The woman was a known shoplifter.

The clerk approached the woman just after midnight Tuesday (January 15) night. There was an argument, followed by a scuffle. The clerk held the woman down to await the arrival of police.

During the struggle, an acquaintance of the woman approached the clerk and threatened the clerk with a knife. That's when the clerk revealed a gun, causing the man to run away.

According to Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens when the police arrived, they found the clerk still holding the woman down. Officers retrieved the clerk's gun, sorted out the details and found that the clerk, identified as Ryan Martin Duggan, did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.