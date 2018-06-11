Gas Prices Static in South Dakota, Dropping Nationally

I'm still cringing every time I see the price of petrol driving around town, but at least there are some positive signs.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota stayed essentially the same over the last week, going from an average $2.875 to $2.888. But nationally gas prices are falling.

“Gas prices continue to dip across the country, but remain nearly 50-cents more expensive than last summer in every state,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA South Dakota spokesperson. “The higher prices seem to be influencing driving habits. While consumer gasoline demand remains strong, it is slowing and not growing.”

In Sioux Falls the cheapest gas is found for $2.69 at Flying J, Costco, and Love's, followed by Sam's Club at $2.74. Most other pumps will charge you around $2.88 per gallon, in line with the state average.

