Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Gas Prices Rising Slightly in Sioux Falls

By Andy January 21, 2019 12:38 PM
Natasha/Hot 104.7
Natasha/Hot 104.7

Gas prices are really good right now. I’m enjoying it while it lasts. But there has been a slight uptick in prices latest.

Last week the average for a gallon of gas in South Dakota was down a penny to $2.15 per gallon. A month ago the average price was $2.39, according to AAA.

“The price of crude oil has been slowly, but steadily increasing since the beginning of the year, which is starting to push up pump prices,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “The price per barrel (WTI) increased $3 from last Monday to close on Friday to settle at $51 per barrel.”

In Sioux Falls gas has jumped up in places as much as a dime to as high as $2.09. The average price right now in the city is $2.07 according to GasBuddy.com. The best price for gas is at Costco and Sam’s Club at $1.89 and $1.94 respectively. The best prices for gas that are not at a members only store are $2.03 at Flying J, Holiday on North Cliff Avenue, and Sinclair on North Potsdam.

Download Our Mobile App Today!

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Category: Articles | News | Newsletter KSOO

Best of KSOO

Recommended for You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to KSOO VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to KSOO VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://ksoo.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to KSOO VIP Club

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for KSOO VIP Club

Register Now
Sign up to have exclusive KSOO VIP Club contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

KSOO-AM