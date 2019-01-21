Gas Prices Rising Slightly in Sioux Falls

Natasha/Hot 104.7

Gas prices are really good right now. I’m enjoying it while it lasts. But there has been a slight uptick in prices latest.

Last week the average for a gallon of gas in South Dakota was down a penny to $2.15 per gallon. A month ago the average price was $2.39, according to AAA.

“The price of crude oil has been slowly, but steadily increasing since the beginning of the year, which is starting to push up pump prices,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “The price per barrel (WTI) increased $3 from last Monday to close on Friday to settle at $51 per barrel.”

In Sioux Falls gas has jumped up in places as much as a dime to as high as $2.09. The average price right now in the city is $2.07 according to GasBuddy.com. The best price for gas is at Costco and Sam’s Club at $1.89 and $1.94 respectively. The best prices for gas that are not at a members only store are $2.03 at Flying J, Holiday on North Cliff Avenue, and Sinclair on North Potsdam.

Download Our Mobile App Today!