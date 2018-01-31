You may have noticed gas took a bit of a jump this week. I saw gas priced at $2.65 running around yesterday in Sioux Falls for unleaded. South Dakota’s statewide pump price average stands at $2.53, 4 cents higher than one week ago. According to AAA the rise is due to us all burning more gas.

“Compared to the first few weeks of January last year, consumer gasoline demand is noticeably higher, which is surprising giving the frigid winter much of the country has experienced this month,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA South Dakota spokesperson. “But demand isn’t the only factor driving prices up. Crude oil has been selling at very expensive rates the past few months. Those higher market prices are now trickling over to consumers at the pump.”

The cheapest gas in the country is in South Carolina ($2.33), Texas ($2.34), Alabama ($2.35), and Mississippi ($2.36).

