Gas Prices Much Nicer in Sioux Falls Going into November

Last weekend as I got ready to drive back from my Black Hills elk hunting trip, it was hard to find a gallon of gas for less than $2.90 in Rapid City. Thankfully this week it is much better back home.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls is $2.71, according to GasBuddy.com . The best price in town is at Costco for $2.55, as it normally is.

Typically the truck stops Flying J and Love's are among the lowest in town but they are not for a change, they have much more competition. Almost every Holiday Gas Stop and BP station in town is selling regular unleaded for $2.69 per gallon. Other stations for a few pennies less.

If you're up for a drive to the Renner Corner you can get gas for just $2.59.

“Motorists across the country are seeing gas prices more than a dime cheaper than last week, with 41 states having less expensive state averages on the week,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperso n. “Prices are falling despite market concerns about global supply and geopolitical tensions, but that could change later this month ahead of the U.S. announcement of imposed sanctions on Iran.”