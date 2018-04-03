It's something I really only pay attention to when I'm driving around. I'm not even paying attention as much as I'm just observing it, thinking about it for five seconds, then forgetting about it as I'm on my way to the next thing. But lately when I see it I don't like it.

Gas prices continue to climb in South Dakota. The current average is $2.574 per gallon. A week ago it was $2.537.

“Today, only 38 percent of U.S. gas stations are selling gasoline for $2.50 or less and that percentage will likely dwindle in coming weeks,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA South Dakota spokesperson. “The holiday weekend, strong demand and preparation for summer gasoline are all factors that have driven and will continue to drive higher gas prices into early spring.”

$2.66 is the current national average price. Hawaii and California are easily the most expensive at over $3.50 a gallon. The next most expensive is Washington at $3.17.

Here are the lowest gas prices in Sioux Falls, according to website GasBuddy :

