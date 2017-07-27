UPDATE: Not satisfied with six shows, Garth Brooks added three more to his Sioux Falls stop, breaking all sorts of records in the process.

Brooks will no perform nine times at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center :

Friday, September 15th 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 16th 3:00 PM

Saturday, September 16th 7:30 PM

Sunday, September 17th 7:30 PM

Friday, September 22nd 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 23rd 3:00 PM

Saturday, September 23rd 7:30 PM

Sunday, September 24th 3:00 PM

Sunday, September 24th 7:30 PM

As a result, Brooks broke all sorts of Sioux Falls ticket records with over 91,000 total tickets sold. In a news release, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center gave the final totals:

Garth Brooks has more than doubled his ticket sales record for Sioux Falls, SD. His previous record was set October 29th - November 2nd, 1997, with 41,183 tickets sold for Sioux Falls Arena. Last Friday he sold over 45,000 tickets but with the 3 concerts added today, Garth has now sold 91,650 tickets for Denny Sanford Premier Center and tickets are still selling.

Garth Brooks has announced one more show, Saturday, September 23rd at 3:00 PM. Tickets on Sale this Thursday at 10:00 AM.

In just 29 minutes, Garth Brooks set a new sales record in Sioux Falls.

In just 29 minutes, Garth Brooks has broken his ticket sales record for Sioux Falls, SD. His previous record was set October 29th - November 2nd, 1997, with 41,183 tickets sold for Sioux Falls Arena. Today he has sold over 45,000 tickets for Denny Sanford Premier Center and tickets are still selling.

Ok, words out. GARTH is coming to The Denny Sanford Premier Center, and he's bringing Trisha Yearwood. The city, state and region is all abuzz.

This comes right from Camp Get Your Tickets Easier and spokesperson Leigh Ann Pigue:

Have your listeners go to www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or log into the Ticketmaster app on their mobile devices to create an account or update their current one before next Friday (This will help them have a quicker purchasing experience next week.)

Next, are THREE important things to know, and remember.

Friday (July 21,2017) , listeners will be able to purchase tickets one of these ways: www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks OR the Ticketmaster App on your mobile device OR by phone (800) 745-3000 (live person) OR Ticketmaster Express (866) 448-7849 (automated).

There will be no tickets available for purchase at The Denny Sanford Premier Center or any other retail outlet. This just in;

Thursday Morning at 10AM sharp to go to;

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or Ticketmaster Express (866) 448-7849 (automated). These are the 2 critical ways of buying tickets and we need to continue to educate the public on these items.

They can also go to (800) 745-3000 (live person) or the Ticketmaster App on their mobile device.

