When things turn south, lashing out with certain strings of words will put you on the wrong side of the law as one Sioux Falls man found out on Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened about 9:00 PM when a man called from his residence and with the intent of talking to a customer service representative about his problem.

“Apparently his TV wasn’t working. He called Midco and was upset about his TV. It was during that conversation that he made a comment that he was going to blow up the business.”

Those words constituted a threat against Midco and Clemens says a 58-year old Sioux Falls man was arrested on the charge of making a terroristic threat. The man is considered innocent until proven guilty.

It is not currently known if the suspect had the physical means to carry out such a threat against the business.

