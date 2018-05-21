Fruit Fly Life Hack Everyone Should Know
If you have a garden, if you you buy fresh produce at the farmers market, you probably have been just about run out of your house by Fruit Flies. The pesky little devils have been driving me nuts at the house.
If I was a little more patient, I might have been able to get a close up picture of one of these freaky little pests, but I opted for a pic of bed bugs. Well, an insect is an insect!
This past spring, I recently finished up a diet. Actually, I've been trying to eat a little better and when you do that, you tend to have more vegetables in the house. Tomatoes and other produce seem to be magnets for the little creatures and when our grand-daughter Harper said 'somethings flying around my head I knew we had to do something.
My wife and I had been talking, we both knew there was an inexpensive way to trap and kill the little rascals. Fruit Flies! We picked it up off The Balance Dot com; oh, and by the way, you're welcome!
1. Toss out any overripe fuit. Then, pour a cup of apple cider vinegar into a jar or small bowl.
2. Add a couple drops of dish soap to the jar.
3. Place the trap in the area where you've seen the fruit flies, and wait for it to do its job.
Why This Works:
Fruit flies are attracted to the smell of the vinegar, and will attempt to land on its surface. However, they're in for a surprise – since the dish soap breaks the surface tension of the vinegar, the fruit flies fall in and drown. Say good-bye to that annoying swarm!